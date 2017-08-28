YSU Students Honored in Export Internship Program

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Eight business students from Youngstown State University were honored at a special ceremony at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus for their participation in the 2017 Ohio Export Internship Program.

“We are very proud of our Ohio Export Interns and our partnership with the Ohio Development Services Agency and The Ohio State University,” said Betty Jo Licata, Dean of the Williamson College of Business Administration. “This is a unique opportunity for our YSU students and we are committed to expanding this internship program and the many ways in which we support the economic development of our state.”

The Ohio Export Internship Program created by the Ohio Development Services Agency and offered at Youngstown State University and The Ohio State University provides a unique opportunity for businesses interested in exporting. Companies are matched with highly-motivated college students who have taken export-focused coursework. In the five years of the program, 144 student-company matches were created, resulting in more than $26 million in expected global sales and 25 full-time job offers to students.

For more information on the Ohio Export Program, contact Mousa Kassis, export assistance network trade advisor with the Small Business Development Center at YSU at 330 941 2415 or mhkassis@ysu.edu.

The following YSU students participated:

Adam Aras of Boardman is a senior majoring in accounting with a minor in marketing. Aras has lived in a number of countries including United Arab Emirates, Jordan, and Canada. He also speaks fluent Arabic. Previous work experience includes working as a volunteer tax preparer and as a customer service specialist at J.C. Penny.

Mariah Carna of New Bedford, Pa., is a junior majoring in international business with a minor in Spanish. During the summer of 2015, Mariah studied abroad in London, where she completed an internship. She also participated in the Disney College Program at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

Ellen Chittester of Youngstown is a senior international business and Italian major. During high school, Ellen spent a year living in Italy as a Rotary Youth Ambassador. She also spent time in Guatemala during a mission trip. She is the president of the Italian Club and the Interact Club at YSU. Chittester speaks Italian and Spanish.

Allison Conroy of Canfield is a junior Information and supply chain management major with a minor in international business. She plans to study abroad in Italy in the fall. Conroy is the vice president of Beta Gamma Sigma, a premier honors society recognizing excellence in AACSB International accredited business programs.

Emily Lampe of Diamond is a sophomore majoring in advertising and public relations with minors in international business and entrepreneurship. Her international experience includes traveling to Switzerland where she participated in a leadership summit. Lampe hopes to own her own business one day.

Evan Landgraff of Washington, Pa., is a sophomore accounting major. On top of being a full-time student he owns and operates his own lawn care company, Green Grass Lawn Care, in Washington, Pa. He is also an executive board member of the Penguin Pack and a resident assistant at YSU. Landgraff has traveled to Greece, Germany and Austria.

Joseph Scott of Cortland is a junior majoring in accounting and has worked as an accounting intern at Eastgate Regional Council of Governments since August 2016. He is the president of the Rotaract Club where he is responsible for organizing volunteer projects. Scott also speaks conversational French.

Julian Testa of Canfield is a junior information and supply chain management major. He currently works at Gorant Chocolatier as a floor supervisor. His international experience includes studying abroad in the Middle East, specifically Quatar and the United Arab Emirates.

Pictured at top: Mousa Kassis, export assistance network trade adviser with the Small Business Development Center at YSU; Ellen Chittester; Evan Landgraff (back row); Joseph Scott; Adam Aras; Julian Testa; Laura Hurst with University of Akron; Mariah Carna; Emily Lampe; and Betty Jo Licata, dean of the Williamson College of Business Administration.

SOURCE: YSU News Center

Copyright 2017 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.