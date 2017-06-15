YSU Trustees Approve Tuition Freeze

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Tuition at Youngstown State University will remain the lowest among Ohio’s public universities under an operating budget approved by the university trustees Wednesday.

In addition to an $8,317 tuition, the budget also includes and extra $1 million for scholarships. The operating budget totaled $175.9 million, based on an expected 2% increase in enrollment for the fall semester.

“Over the course of the last two years, we have worked together to correct a multi-million dollar structural budget deficit, putting us on a healthier, more sustainable financial footing,” President Jim Tressel said in a release. “This budget plan allows us to stay on that path while improving the quantity and quality of services to our students.”

Tuition could increase, the university noted, should the state budget include an increase on tuition, YSU’s tuition will see a “nominal increase the legislation allows.”

The trustees also approved an increase of $5 per credit hour tuition increase for students in the university’s 22-county Affordable Tuition Region, a $40 increase in its transportation fee and a new career services fee of $1.75 per credit hour for freshmen and sophomores and $2.75 for juniors and seniors.

Even with the increased fees, YSU’s tuition remains about $1,500 below the state average.

Trustees approved the purchase of the former Mahoning County Misdemeanant Jail, 360 W. Commerce St., which will be converted into the Mahoning Valley Innovation and Commercialization Center. The center will be used to allow students to design and build products, develop business concepts and use advanced manufacturing technologies.

