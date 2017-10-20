YSU Trustees Ratify New Faculty Con.ract

0 0 0 0

YSU faculty contract ratified

Both sides credit improved culture of cooperation, understanding

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio –The Youngstown State University Board of Trustees today unanimously approved a new three-year contract with the university’s faculty union. The union had overwhelmingly ratified the contract earlier this month.

“Our thanks for the hard work, dedication and professionalism of the negotiating teams on both sides,” said Leonard Schiavone, board chair. “Our faculty are at the heart of what makes us a great university. We are hopeful that this is the start of a new era of improved and more collegial labor relations and communications across all of campus.”

A.J. Sumell, faculty union president and professor of Economics, agreed. “We are pleased to move past this round of contract negotiations, so that we can better focus on what matters – educating our students, engaging in scholarly research, and enhancing the quality of life in our community.”

The union and university administration reached the tentative agreement last month after negotiations had proceeded through the fact-finding process.

YSU President Jim Tressel said: “We believe that this round of bargaining has allowed both the faculty and the administration to continue to build an improved culture of trust and understanding. Everyone at YSU – faculty, staff, administration, alumni, donors, etc. – have a common goal: the success of our students. We look forward to continue working together as a team to ensure that all students who step on campus are provided every opportunity to reach their potential. We all have a shared vision of impact and leadership in our region.”

The agreement includes the following:

Annual salary increases of 2%, 2.5 % and 2.5%.

Minimum salaries increases, $2,800 per rank.

Promotion pay increases, $300.

New salary schedule for summer sessions.

