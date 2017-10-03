YSU Williamson College to Honor 4 Alumni Oct. 27

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Four graduates of Youngstown State University’s Warren P. Williamson, Jr. College of Business Administration will be honored Oct. 27 at the 22nd Annual WCBA Alumni Banquet.

Recipients of 2017 Outstanding Alumni Awards are 1982 graduate Robert DiRusso, owner/president, DiRusso’s Sausage, Inc., Outstanding Business Alumnus; Mitchell Joseph, 1969, founder/CEO, Joseph Company International Inc., Business Achievement Award; Patricia Mishic, 1989, chief commercial officer, CoorsTek, Inc., Outstanding Business Alumna; and Ashley Basile Oeken, 2007, MBA 2008, president, Engage! Cleveland, Outstanding Recent Alumna.

The reception begins at 6 p.m. with dinner at 6:50 p.m. followed by the award program. Reservations can be made online by October 20. For more information, contact Christine Shelton, coordinator of external relations of the WCBA, at 330 941 3068 or cgshelton@ysu.edu.

Event sponsors include: Boak & Sons; Bodine Perry, LLC; CoorsTek, Inc.; Denise & John York and The DeBartolo Corporation; DiRusso’s Sausage; HBK CPAs & Consultants; Joseph Company International; MS Consultants; Packer Thomas; PNC Bank; Simon Roofing; Vallourec Star; Brilex Industries; Taylor-Winfield Technologies; Cohen & Company; Cortland Bank; Hometown Pharmacy Solutions; Huntington Bank; Payroll Pros; SSB CPAs; Better Business Bureau; Cope Farm Equipment; Donald & Barbara Graham; H.D. Davis CPAs; Hunter-Stevens Land Title Agency; Jocelyne Kollay Linsalata; Sherman Creative Promotions; Turning Technologies; and Western Reserve Building Trades.

