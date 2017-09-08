YSU Presents ‘Face’ Digital Media Art Exhibit Monday

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Youngstown State University’s Department of Art announces FACE, a digital media exhibit by artist Eunsu Kang, to open Monday in Bliss Hall’s Judith Rae Solomon Gallery.

FACE is a digital media show that presents faces that are familiar yet have never existed. Kang introduces machine-generated portraits based on what the machine has learned from human beings.

The co-creator of these portraits is a group of Machine Learning neural networks, generated by Maximum Mean Discrepancy Generative Adversarial Network and developed by Chun-Liang Li, Wei-Cheng Chang, Yu Cheng, Yiming Yang, and Barnabas Poczos.

This Artificial Intelligence studied 200,000 human faces and then generated new faces. The generated faces have been diverse and intriguingly unique, a news release about the event said.

Kang is a media artist from Korea. Creating interdisciplinary projects, her signature work has been seamless integration of art disciplines and innovative techniques. Her work has been invited to numerous places around the world including Japan, China, Switzerland, Sweden, France, Germany, and the U.S., and all nine of her past solo shows, consisting of individual or collaborative projects, were invited or awarded. She has won the Korean National Grant for Arts three times. She is currently an associate professor of New Media Art at the University of Akron.

Kang will give a lecture and hold a reception at 4 p.m. on Sept. 21 at Bliss Hall’s Judith Rae Solomon Gallery. The exhibition will run through Sept. 29. All of the events are free and open to the public.

More information is available at 330 941 2307.

Pictured: The image is representative of the artist’s work and is titled Eunsu Kang: Kyungja.

