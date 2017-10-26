YSU’s High School Mail Art Show Opens Oct. 30

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – The Youngstown State University Department of Art’s High School Mail Art Show opens Oct. 30 and runs through Nov. 21 in the Judith Rae Solomon Gallery in Bliss Hall.

A public reception will be held in the gallery from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Nov. 9. The exhibit and reception are free and open to the public.

Mail art is an artistic movement focused on sending small scale works through the postal service. It was developed in the 1950s as a means for artists to connect with other artists. It is a way to share work in an alternative network from the traditional art market, although, it is quite common now to see exhibitions of mail art in galleries.



Pictured: Mail art by Southern Local Junior/Senior High School student Erin Boyle.

High school juniors and seniors from over 50 school districts in northeastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania were invited to create an image on a size and thickness of paper that can go through the mail as a postcard. Over 100 pieces subsequently were received and will be juried by Department of Art professors Claudia Berlinski and Christine McCullough.

Prizes will be awarded for first, second and third place as well as honorable mention, and will be presented at the public reception.

For more information call 330 941 2307. A complete calendar of events is available at www.YSU.edu.

Pictured at top: Mail art by Poland Seminary High School student Lindsay DeLullo.

