YSU’s New Website Enhances Data Collection

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Youngstown State University’s newly redesigned website is aimed at enhancing the university’s branding and recruitment efforts while providing more data about site visitors.

The new website results from more than a year of planning, design, collaboration and feedback involving dozens of faculty, staff, students, high school students, parents and the community, said Ross Morrone, director of marketing.

“Working closely with the design firm NewCity Inc. from Blacksburg, Va., we have reinvented the website — from its appearance to its architecture and functions — with the focus on funneling visitors through the site based on analytic data pulled from our current site and from focus groups,” he said.

The new site, rolled out Oct. 22, will accomplish many goals, according to Morrone.

“It allows us to collect robust data on visitors to the site, and create new pathways for visitors to find information,” he explained. “In collaboration with the new online catalog rollout, the site also provides visitors with a more comprehensive understanding of what YSU has to offer — academic programs, research and degree offerings.”

The new site also features enhanced social media, video, dynamic news and calendar capabilities, as well as an intuitive analytic platform that will provide more data on website users. This will lead to better recruitment and engagement opportunities with prospective students, Morrone said.

In a message to campus earlier this month, Morrone cautioned that “with a launch of this size, we will certainly run into issues and problems over the course of the next few weeks.”

Anyone experiencing any issues or problems should communicate them directly to Morrone at rlmorrone@ysu.edu.

Pictured: Screen shot from home page.

SOURCE: YSU News Center

Copyright 2016 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.