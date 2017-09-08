YWCA Leadership Conference Features KSU Journalism Professor

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – The YWCA of Youngstown’s annual Women’s Leadership Conference, held Sept. 29 at Holiday Inn Boardman, will feature two guest presenters.

The keynote speaker for the conference, which runs 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., is Jan Leach, a professor in the School of Journalism & Mass Communication at Kent State University. Beth Weinstock of The Resilience Group will give a presentation, “For women leaders: Strengthen your inner coach to be stronger than your inner critic,” focusing on techniques to manage self-doubt, anxiety and resilience.

Also featured at the conference are vendor and resource tables, networking events, breakfast and lunch.

Tickets, which must be purchased by Sept. 22, are $40 and $25 for students with a valid ID. An eight-person table is $250. Tickets can be bought by calling 330 746 6361 ext. 109 or at YWCA.org/youngstown.

Copyright 2017 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.