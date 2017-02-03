YWCA to Celebrate International Women’s Day March 8

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — The YWCA of Youngstown will host an International Women’s Day event March 8 from 6 to 8 p.m..

The event, which will take place at the YWCA, 25 W. Rayen Ave., will encourage diversity, recognize the uniqueness of various cultures and, most importantly, celebrate women, according to a news release.

It is sponsored by International Institute Fund, a component fund of Community Foundation of the Mahoning Valley, and is in partnership with the Women and Gender Studies Department and the Human Ecology Department, Youngstown State University.

Included will be a multicultural fashion show, food and music from around the world. Individuals interested in participating in the fashion show or want more information about the event are asked to call 330 746 6361, ext. 112.

Cost to attend is $15 for guests, $10 for students and $10 for fashion show participants.

