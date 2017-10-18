YWCA Warren Women in Business Fundraiser Tomorrow

0 0 0 0

WARREN, Ohio – YWCA Warren has announced the winners of the 2017 Shero Awards, who will be honored tomorrow at a fundraiser celebrating women in business.

A “shero” is a woman superhero. Women were nominated by the community for Shero Awards in the categories of Outstanding Woman in Business, Outstanding Community Engagement, and Outstanding YWCA Volunteer. This year’s award winners are:

Kiisha Sanders, director of Team Sanders, Inc., for Outstanding Community Engagement.

Linda Spence, former owner of Ladybugs Unlimited, for Outstanding Woman in Business.

Marjorie Dangaran, volunteer with YWCA Warren, Trumbull Mobile Meals and the Domestic Violence Round Table, for Outstanding YWCA Volunteer.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. at the YWCA, 375 N. Park Ave. The program begins at 7 p.m., featuring keynote speaker Stephanie Gilchrist of Inspiring Minds Youngstown, recognition of award winners and announcement of door prizes.

Guests can browse dozens of women-owned businesses. Vendors include Young Living Essential Oils, Expressions of You, Women of Wonder Circle, Dough House Cookies, Thirty-One Gifts, Damsel in Defense and Polka Dot Powerhouse.

Admission is free and open to the public, and guests will have an opportunity to make a one-time gift or recurring pledge to support YWCA Warren’s work to eliminate racism and empower women.

Food and beverages will be available for sale by vendors and by the YWCA. Attendees can enter a 50/50 raffle to win door prizes.

For more information, contact Molly Toth at Y330 373 1010, ext. 41, or molly.toth@ywcaofwarren.org.

