YWCA Warren Is Finalist for National Award

WARREN, Ohio – YWCA Warren has been selected as one of the top three nominees for YWCA’s annual Association Excellence Awards for Advocacy.

Nominations reflecting outstanding and life changing work are submitted from YWCA associations across the country. Three are selected in each category as finalists and the entire network of 216 local YWCAs vote for whose work they find most outstanding.

The finalists are: YWCA Greater Atlanta, YWCA Southern Arizona and YWCA Warren.

YWCA Warren was nominated for developing a broad array of activities for staff, board, and the public, including a comprehensive advocacy training following the 2016 election. The training provides an overview of basic civics, how to read legislation, strategies for engaging with elected officials, and tips for improving media literacy. YWCA Warren advocacy staff trained more than 125 individuals.

In 2015, YWCA Warren led a statewide effort of Ohio YWCAs to oppose state budget cuts to the Ohio Housing Trust Fund. A program called Critical Conversations used films, books, and articles to connect media to current policy initiatives.

“YWCA Warren works hard to meet people where they are and provide many entry points to engaging in advocacy,” said Kenya Roberts-Howard, YWCA Warren executive director. “We strive to make advocacy relevant and connect the dots for people between the things they experience and the policies that affect them.”

The winner will be announced June 16 at the YWCA USA Women of Distinction Awards Gala in Washington, D.C.

