Zullo Joins Thiel College as VP for Enrollment
September 1, 2017

September 1, 2017
Ashley Josay Zullo will lead student recruitment efforts at Thiel College as vice president for enrollment management. Zullo comes to Thiel from Seton Hill University in Greensburg, Pa., where she was director of admissions. “Zullo’s record of success recruiting students, focus on the admissions process, and superior experience with effective marketing and campus event planning will help Thiel take the next steps in its strategic plan,” says the college’s president, Susan Traverso.” “She appreciates the value of the liberal arts to open career opportunities for students.”

