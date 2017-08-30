12 Permits Issued in Ohio’s Utica Shale

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources issued 12 new permits to energy exploration companies drilling in eastern Ohio’s Utica during the week ended Aug. 26, the agency reports.

According to ODNR, the state awarded five permits to Oklahoma City-based Ascent Resources Utica LLC — two in Jefferson County and three others in Harrison County.

Eclipse Resources, based in State College, Pa., received four permits – two in Belmont County and two more in Monroe County.

ODNR also awarded Triad Hunter LLC, Marietta, Ohio, two permits for horizontal wells in Monroe County, while Chesapeake Exploration LLC of Oklahoma City secured a single well permit for Harrison County.

As of Aug. 26, ODNR reports there are 2,104 wells drilled in Ohio’s Utica and 1,674 wells in production. To date, 2,589 permits have been issued in the Utica, the agency reports.

Ohio’s rig count stood at 27 for the week, one fewer than the previous week, ODNR reported.

There were no new permits issued for Mahoning, Trumbull or Columbiana Counties in the Utica’s northern tier, according to ODNR.

Permit activity is also slow in neighboring Lawrence and Mercer counties in western Pennsylvania, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, as no new permits were issued in those counties during the week.

Copyright 2017 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.