Tartan Companies Keep Up with Changing Regs

Editor’s Note: The following story is from Growth Report 2017, published by The Business Journal.

By Brad White, CEO of the Tartan Companies

BOARDMAN, Ohio — Overall, 2016 was a positive year for the Tartan Companies with a revenue increase of 3.9%. We are anticipating growth opportunities in all areas as regulations are reduced, the overall business climate improves due to regulation and taxation changes, and our property and casualty partnership begins.

The Tartan Companies, founded 37 years ago, is comprised of three entities: Tartan Insurance Agency deals with life insurance, health insurance and voluntary products; Tartan Benefit Services deals with workers’ compensation and unemployment administration; and Tartan Risk Solutions manages the compliance and human resources aspect of insurance.

By separating into distinct service pathways, we are better able to develop the expertise employers need. For example, this past year Tartan Risk Solutions concentrated on changes in government regulations and how they affected our clients. More laws and regulations are likely to be impacted by the change in the White House and being aware of each change, along with how it will impact employers, will make 2017 a busy year.

In 2016, Tartan Benefit Services grew by 25 clients. We offer public and private employer group rating, group retrospective rating, state fund, self-insured and unemployment administration options. Several of our clients have moved into the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation group retrospective rating program. Others remain in the private and public group programs and also participate in BWC savings programs. We evaluate each client to assure maximum savings.

Tartan Insurance Agency has transformed our renewal process over the past three years to meet the needs created by the constantly changing Affordable Care Act. Creative plan designs and aggressive negotiations have been instrumental in keeping renewal increases to a minimum and in some cases decreases were obtained for our clients.

During 2017, we anticipate significant changes due to the expected repeal of all or part of the ACA. Internal strategizing has begun as we prepare for post-ACA plan designs, variations in carrier options and cost saving strategies for our fully insured and self-insured employer clients. We are also expecting the individual market to continue strong as benefit requirements change and plan options become more flexible.

In January, we began our strategic partnership with Karzmer Insurance Agency. We looked at ways to enter the property and casualty market and in Karzmer found the best option. Jonah and Justin Karzmer employ an all-encompassing “review and enhance” process that offers our clients significant policy improvements in liability protection and premium savings.

