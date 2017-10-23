4 YSU Business Students Named Beeghly Fellows

19 0 42 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Four business students from Youngstown State University’s Williamson College of Business Administration have been selected as the John D. Beeghly Fellows for the fall semester.

The Beeghly Fellows program provides students with a paid fellowship working with the Ohio Small Business Development Center at YSU. Projects include marketing research, preparation of financial statements, export readiness studies, country research, business plan development, cash flow analysis and sales forecast.

The program is made possible by an endowment established at the YSU Foundation by Beeghly’s wife and children. John David Beeghly was a lifelong resident and businessman in Youngstown, and son of area industrialist and philanthropist, Leon A. Beeghly. He served as vice president and director of Standard Slag Co. and Stancorp, Inc., a holding company for industrial businesses.

“We are extremely grateful to the John D. Beeghly Family for making this generous investment in our business students,” said Betty Jo Licata, WCBA dean. “Providing our students with career-related experience contributes to the success of our regional businesses and the professional preparation of our students.”

The Beeghly Fellows are:

Mariah Carna of New Wilmington, Pa., is a senior pursuing a degree in international business. This past summer, she completed the Ohio Export Internship Program where she worked as an export specialist for Haltec Corp. She has studied abroad in London and participated in the Disney College Program.

Julian Testa of Canfield is a senior Information and supply chain management major planning to graduate in May 2018. She previously completed the Export Internship Program and worked with Thomas Steel Strip as an international trade specialist intern.

Alexis Madeline of Boardman is a senior Information and supply chain management major with a minor in marketing. She plans to graduate in May 2018.

Lexi Kulisz of Canfield is a senior accounting major. She previously completed accounting internships at B.J. Alan Co. and Packer Thomas. Kulisz is a member of the YSU Honors and Scholars Program and is also active in Beta Gamma Sigma and WCBA Business Leaders.

Pictured at top: Mariah Carna, Alexis Madeline, Julian Testa and Lexi Kulisz.

