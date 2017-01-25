Army to Host Procurement Event at YSU

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Businesses are invited to participate in a free event to learn how to secure contracts with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The U.S. Army Engineering and Support Center’s Huntsville’s BASEOPS Program will host a virtual industry day to provide information and assistance to small businesses interested in submitting proposals for performing work for the 88th Regional Support Command.

The Mahoning Valley Procurement Technical Assistance Center is the local host for the live broadcast. The event will take place from noon to 3 p.m. Feb. 2 at the office of the Small Business Development Center at Youngstown State University in Williamson Hall.

The 88th RSC provides services and base operations support to more than 55,000 Army Reserve soldiers, families and civilians dispersed across 19 states in the northern United States from the Ohio River to the Pacific.

The program is seeking companies that supply janitorial services, landscaping and solid waste collection.

Companies interested in attending the event can register here. Representatives are asked to arrive by 11:45 a.m. the day of the event to sign in.

