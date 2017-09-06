Campbell Library Express to Open Monday

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — The Public Library of Youngstown & Mahoning County will open a Library Express location Monday inside the D’Amato Field House at Campbell Memorial High School.

The space is a temporary location for the former Campbell Library, which closed this summer because of the deteriorating roof and other facility issues.

The Library Express will serve the Campbell community until the opening of the Campbell Schools’ Activity, Recreation and Cultural Center. The library and the Campbell school system announced in late June it had reached an agreement to open the Campbell branch in the center, where it will occupy about 3,000 square feet.

The Campbell Library Express is the local library system’s second such location. The first opened in April in Oh Wow! The Roger & Gloria Jones Children’s Center for Science & Technology.

“The library is pleased to have this partnership with the Campbell Schools and appreciates the efforts of Superintendent Mathew Bowen and the Campbell Board of Education to help us bring library service to the community as we await our next home inside the ARCC,” Susan Merriman, library interim executive director, said.

Hours for the Campbell Library Express will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday. It will offer a small collection of popular materials, best sellers and Hot Picks, a small DVD collection, children’s books, young adult books, magazines and three public access computers.

