Canfield Fair Campaign Crosses $2M Mark

0 0 0 0

CANFIELD, Ohio – The campaign to build a new expo center at the Canfield Fairgrounds received boosts from 10 donors totaling $950,000, bringing the amount raised in the capital campaign to more than $2 million, organizers reported Tuesday.

Donations were made by the John S. and Delores M. Andrews Trust, the Youngstown Foundation, Farmers National Bank, Hollywood Gaming, the Ralph Witmer Family, Leonard Truck and Trailer, the Brian Benyo Family and Ohio Ag Equipment.

A gift honoring Ray and Mildred Hendricks was also made, as was an anonymous “challenge gift” of $200,000 that will match donations dollar-for-dollar by the donor.

“We are thrilled with the community’s response thus far to the capital campaign,” said Andy Frost, president of the Canfield Fair Board, in a statement. “We have never asked the community for money and this new world-class building was more than we could do by ourselves. This project is a true partnership, all centered on 4H and FFA kids and a building that will be used year round.”

The capital campaign, started in February, aims to raise $4.5 million to build an 81,000-square-foot Jr. Fair Coliseum and Exposition Center that will be open year-round. For more information on the campaign, go to CanfieldFair.com.

Pictured at top: Rendering of expo center to be built at the fairgrounds.

Copyright 2017 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.