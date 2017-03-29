Cerni to Host Fleet Safety Seminar April 25

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Cerni Motor Sales will host a free day-long seminar on truck fleet safety April 25 at Mr. Anthony’s in Boardman.

The seminar, provided by Idealease and the National Private Truck Council, runs from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Breakfast and lunch will be provided.

The seminar, “Transportation Innovation: Leading the way to improve safety and compliance,” will satisfy annual Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration requirements. Among the topics are driving qualifications, daily driver log requirements, vehicle maintenance and inspection and accident record-keeping.

All attending the seminar will receive Idealease’s Guide to Transportation Safety and Compliance, DVDs on pre- and post-trip inspections and a subscription to Idealease’s weekly safety news bulletin.

Registration can be completed here. For more information, contact Joelle Hallis at jhallis@cerni.com or 330 652 9917.

