City Adds to MS Consultants Contract for Rebidding Work

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – The city’s Board of Control has approved paying MS Consultants Inc. an additional $14,765 for more bidding services required on the Meridian Road corridor upgrade.

The funds are required to pay for additional work MS will have to perform to rebid the contract for the roadwork.

“The intent of the consultant contract was to get us through the [original] bidding process, which they did,” said Charles Shasho, deputy director of public works for the city.

The addition brings the contract with MS to $201,806.89.

A.P. O’Horo Co., Youngstown, submitted the winning bid of $3.48 million for the work but withdrew after discovering a “critical error” in the bid. None of the other five bidders came in below the city engineering estimate.

“The goal is to rebid this mid- to late January” for a spring project start, said Charles Shasho, deputy director of public works for the city. “I believe we’re going to get a better price staring in the spring as opposed to starting in the fall.” Once the plans are completed the work will be estimated using the Ohio Department of Transportation’s standard estimating software.

The work is part of a joint road rehabilitation project with Mahoning County, Shasho said. The city is repairing the road and curbs and replacing waterlines between Mahoning Avenue and the Interstate 680 ramp.

