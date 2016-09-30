City Buys East Side Properties for Renewal Plan

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – The Youngstown Board of Control approved paying $115,465 plus moving expenses for 11 lots Thursday as part of the Near East side Urban Renewal Plan.

All the properties were purchased under consensual agreements, said David Bozanich, city finance director and a board of control member.

The sites constitute a “significant” amount of the property the city plans to acquire in the area as part of the urban renewal initiative, Bozanich said. “There will be others,” he added.

The board – Bozanich and Law Director Martin Hume, with Mayor John McNally absent – also approved All Industrial Services Inc.’s bid of $172,303 to demolish the Princeton Water Tower.

The Youngstown company’s bid was the third lowest of the 10 submitted for the work. All Excavating Co. submitted a bid of $147,700 and Modarelli Excavating bid $164,290 for the work.

The engineer’s estimate was $242,000.

In response to a question from Hume, who has been called by All Excavating asking why it did not receive the contract, Gene Leson, chief engineer for the city water department, said that the bid package specified that the city wanted a demolition contractor with experience in taking down water towers, a requirement All Industrial met. He noted people live on each side of the tower.

