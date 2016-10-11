City Club Forum Nov. 14 to Focus on Election’s Impact

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — The second meeting of the City Club of the Mahoning Valley will focus on the presidential election and impact of the results on the region and the state. The program will take place Nov. 14 at Stambaugh Auditorium.

“Elections Have Consequences: The Election’s Impact on the Mahoning Valley” will feature a panel of national, statewide and local journalists and academics who will discuss how the new president’s polices, as well as the “down-ticket” results, will affect the economy, education and quality of life in the region.

The panel will feature Marilyn Geewax, senior business editor for National Public Radio; Karen Kasler; bureau chief Ohio Statehouse News; Doug Livingston, politics reporter for The Akron Beacon Journal; David Skolnick, politics reporter for The Vindicator; and Paul Sracic, professor and chairman of Youngstown State University’s department of politics and international relations.

Tim Francisco, YSU English professor and WYSU-FM radio show host, will moderate.

“With the unprecedented events and tenor of this election, we expect a very lively, informative exchange, conducted in the spirit of civil, non-partisan debate and engagement that is The City Club,” Francisco said.

The deadine to purchase tickets is Nov. 9. Tickets are $30 per person, including dinner. Group tables are $350, and include seating for eight and event sponsor status that includes mention in all promotional materials and signage. Tickets can be purchased online or by calling the Stambaugh Auditorium box office at 330-259-0555.

