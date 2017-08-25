Coaches Burgers to Expand at New Boardman Site

0 0 0 0

BOARDMAN, Ohio – The Boardman Coaches restaurant is moving up the street to 708 Boardman-Canfield Road from its site at 714 Boardman-Canfield Road, and with it is bringing a full-service restaurant and bar, as well as jobs.

“While the counter service worked great for us with the lunch and dinner crowd, we realized that we needed something in the middle,” co-owner Stacy Howlett said in a news release. “The new space gives us plenty of room to expand our seating area and allows us to switch our Boardman restaurant to a sit-down dining experience.”

The Boardman restaurant will feature a full bar, full service menu and enough seating for 100 guests. Like its Poland restaurant at 9065 Springfield Road, Coaches in Boardman will install televisions and Keno, and will subscribe to NFL Sunday Ticket for the football season.

In addition to increased business, Howlett says the move allows Coaches to hire more staff, including a host/hostess and bartenders. Already 25 people have been hired in advance of the scheduled re-opening in early September.

Since opening its flagship Poland restaurant in July 2015, Coaches has added a full-service restaurant at 635 E. State St. in Salem, as well as the Boardman restaurant.

“We have no doubt that the Boardman location will continue to thrive with the new space, and we are eager to see what the future holds for us,” Howlett says.

Pictured: Coaches owners Patrick and Stacy Howlett.

