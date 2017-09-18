Conservationist Corwin to Deliver Skeggs Lecture Oct. 4

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Jeff Corwin, conservationist and environmental journalist , shares his perspective on wildlife conservation at 7 p.m. Oct. 4, at Stambaugh Auditorium.

The free, public presentation is part of the Youngstown State University Skeggs Lecture Series.

As the host of ABC’s Emmy Award-winning wildlife adventure series “Ocean Mysteries with Jeff Corwin,” Corwin educates and entertains audiences with his knowledge and deep sense of caring about the natural world. During his television career, Corwin also hosted Animal Planet’s “The Jeff Corwin Experience” and “Corwin’s Quest.”

Corwin draws on his world travels to enlighten his audience with insights on the current state of environmental conservation efforts.

While the event is free, tickets are required. They are available at the Stambaugh box office or online at www.stambaughauditorium.com. For more information, call 330 941 2136 or email jmleviseur@ysu.edu.

