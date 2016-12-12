Cornersburg Shopping Plaza Sold for $860,000

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — An entity controlled by Canfield landlord Craig Tareshawty is the new owner of a strip shopping center in the city’s Cornersburg district.

Tareshawty’s Shops at Cornersburg LLC purchased the 32,175-square-foot center at 3373 Canfield Road for $860,000 or about $26.75 per square foot.

The seller was the developer of the property built in 1956, Shutrump United Enterprises.

The center is fully occupied with the two largest tenants being Family Dollar Store taking 8,500 square feet and the U.S. Postal Service occupying 3,000.

The transaction was completed Nov. 8.

Another large transaction that occurred last month was the sale of the former Wells Fargo office building at 8561 Market St. in Boardman. The sale price was $805,000; it closed Nov. 18. The buyer is 8561 Market Street LLC, the seller RRI LLC.

