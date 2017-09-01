Dauer Named Assistant VP for Home Savings Bank

0 0 0 0

Brandon Dauer has joined Home Savings Bank as assistant vice president, commercial relationship manager for the Stark and Summit County markets. Dauer comes to Home Savings with 12 years of experience working with commercial businesses to support their daily and expansion banking needs. His office is in the Belden Village area of North Canton. Dauer earned a B.S. in finance and business administration from the University of Akron.

Copyright 2017 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.