Air Base to Benefit from Defense Authorization

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sens. Sherrod Brown and Rob Portman yesterday hailed passage of the Fiscal Year 2017 National Defense Authorization Act, which includes their amendment to prioritize C-130 upgrades needed at the Youngstown Air Reserve Station.

The amendment requires the Air Force to report how it will prioritize upgrades from C-130H aircrafts to new C-130J units, which YARS needs for its aerial spray mission. Brown and Portman have urged the Air Force to replace the 910th Airlift Wing’s existing fleet with the new C-130J to ensure the wing can complete its missions safely.

“These updates are key to maintaining Mahoning Valley jobs and supporting the ongoing missions performed by the men and women at Youngstown Air Reserve Station,” Brown, D-Ohio, said. “We’ve been pushing for modernization of this fleet for years, and this amendment will call on the Air Force to get to work updating these aircraft so YARS can continue its critical missions.”

Portman, R-Ohio, called the vote “real progress” in efforts to upgrade the C-130 aircraft at YARS, which has become a model for other Air Reserve Stations throughout the country, he said.

“C-130 modernization will enhance the 910th’s ability to carry out a range of important national and homeland security missions, including its unique aerial spray mission. Our amendment puts YARS in a better position to receive upgraded aircraft,” he said.

