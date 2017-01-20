Dickey Electric Wires the Company for Leadership Change

0 0 0 0

NORTH LIMA, Ohio ­– As Joe Dickey Electric nears its 60th anniversary, the company is preparing to celebrate with change of leadership as founder Joe Dickey Jr. becomes company chairman and his son, Dave Dickey becomes CEO.

Meanwhile, 25-year employee and “unofficial family member” Eric Carlson will become president.

“Eric’s father worked with us, and since working at the shop as a teenager he’s always been a big thinker, a leader of change and someone who embodies the traits my father founded the company on,” Dave Dickey said in a release. “I think the future looks really bright. We’ve taken the steps to diversify our business over the years and it’s paid off for us today. There’s essentially nothing we can’t do electrically.”

Dickey Electric does commercial, industrial, residential, healthcare, oil and gas, environmentally friendly and emergency electrical work across the country and, in some cases, overseas. The company has about 100 permanent employees, with the total reaching toward 350 as business fluctuates.

“Anything from changing a light bulb to building a substation at a plant, the core values will always be there regardless of who’s running the day-to-day business, and that’s quality, customer service and integrity,” Carlson said. “That’s what makes Dickey Electric, Dickey Electric.”

Joe and Dave Dickey have served as president and governor of the local chapter of the National Electrical Contractors Association and have served on several national committees. Both are also members of the Academy of Electrical Contractors.

“Getting work in the construction business is a lot of fun,” Joe Dickey said. “I still like to go see the work our guys do once the project is done. The talent we’ve hired here over the years is just outstanding.”

