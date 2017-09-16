Dignan Named to BRAC & Military Affairs Task Force

0 0 0 0

James Dignan, chief operating officer of the Youngstown Warren Regional Chamber, has been appointed to the Ohio House BRAC & Military Affairs Task Force. The newly formed task force will study Department of Defense and NASA assets, resources and missions in anticipation of potential Base Realignment and Closure actions and mission realignments. Dignan previously was commander of the 910th Airlift Wing at the Youngstown Air Reserve Station. He was recommended for the task force by U.S. Sen. Rob Portman and U.S. Rep. Bill Johnson.

