Getting Ahead

:
DiRusso Named YSU’s Outstanding Business Alumnus
By Blank | October 9, 2017

Robert DiRusso, owner and operator of Youngstown-based DiRusso’s Concessions LLC, has been named the Outstanding Business Alumnus by YSU’s Williamson College of Business Administration. DiRusso purchased DiRusso’s Sausage Co. from his uncle in 1993 and has expanded the business by introducing new products and packaging and developing a retail marketing program. He is one of four award recipients who will be recognized Oct. 27 at the 22nd Annual WCBA Alumni Banquet in Williamson Hall on the YSU campus.

