Elmwood Assisted Living Expands Recreation Offerings

HUBBARD, Ohio – The winters in Ohio may be harsh, but the residents at Countryside at the Elmwood Assisted Living will have plenty to look forward to once the weather breaks.

Among the features of the expansion, which broke ground Monday, are a putting green, a bocce court, an expanded patio and grilling area and shuffleboard courts in the courtyard, alongside an expanded recreation room and a new theater area.

“It’s almost like living in a condominium or country club-type atmosphere here. It’s what people want to do,” said Elmwood owner Tim Huber. “When they go to a retirement area, it’s not the end. It’s the beginning of a lot of good times. This is what they’ve worked their whole lives for.”

Having a central courtyard – the outdoor space now at Elmwood is a patio with a couple of tables – will allow residents to spend more time outside, whether its just to relax or for physical activities. The recreation room will be expanded, with a theater added on to it.

“We don’t have the room now [in the recreation room] for as many people as we’d like,” said Elmwood President Jim Cilone. “And adding the theater gives us just one more thing we can offer residents.”

Elmwood opened its first phase, a 42-room assisted living center in 2013 and has been at capacity for some time. The expansion, expected to be completed in early April, will add 26 beds, including eight in a secure memory care facility. The rooms will be a mix of single suites and two-bed rooms.

“We’re starting to see more couples, husbands and wives, come in together,” Cilone said. “So having two to a room keeps them together.”

Throughout the Mahoning Valley, assisted living homes are popping – either as new builds or expansion of existing centers – Huber and Cilone noted. Before Elmwood’s opening, there was no such home in Hubbard and the demand for more space has been obvious, they said.

“There was a huge need. There’s a waiting list right now. The residents here in Hubbard have demanded that we add on,” Cilone said. “We don’t have the space to add people as it stands now, so we knew we had to do this expansion. … We think it’ll be a great addition to this community.”

Planning for the expansion began more than five years ago, Huber said, as part of the development process for the original structure. And, Cilone added, a third phase to further expand the memory care center is on the table should the need arise.

“We’ve been waiting a long time for this and I’m glad this day has come,” Huber added. “We want to thank the city of Hubbard for everything they’ve done. It’s a great privilege to be a part of this community and be here today.”

Pictured: Tim Huber, owner of Elmwood Assisted Living displays the expansion plans.

