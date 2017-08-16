Work Begins on Enclave with Groundbreaking Friday

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – A groundbreaking of The Enclave, a student residence and retail development community at Youngstown State University is set for 1 p.m. Friday, by the Youngstown Campus Associates and parent company LRC Realty, Inc.

The Enclave will serve as residence to approximately 194 students and provides a blend of retail and restaurants along Lincoln and Wick Ave.’s and within walking distance to Youngstown’s growing central business and entertainment district.

The Enclave will offer fully-furnished one-, two- and four-bedroom units featuring large floor plans with ample closet space, private bathrooms, modern fully-equipped kitchens, and full-size washers and dryers. It also offers by-the-bed leases with all-inclusive rental packages.

“We look forward to a successful relationship with the students, Youngstown State University and the surrounding community, including the City of Youngstown with our commitment to quality and safety, along with our focus on resident programing,” Frank Licata, president and principal of LRC Realty said in a news release.

LRC has worked closely with YSU’s President Jim Tressel and other university officials to identify the location and develop the property that will meet the goals of the entire community. The Western Reserve Port Authority, Mayor John McNally and the City of Youngstown have also been instrumental in helping the development.

Completion of the community is expected August 2018 and will offer a full range of amenities including a fitness center, free tanning bed, game room with pool table, plasma TV, game stations, computer lab with printer, outdoor grilling area, Wi-Fi, bike storage area, on-site 24/7 management and planned community events.

Pictured: Rendering of Enclave housing project.

