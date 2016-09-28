Export Initiative Receives Development Award

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — The OH-PA Stateline Export Initiative was recognized by the International Economic Development Council at its annual conference Tuesday in Cleveland.

The initiative received the Economic Development Silver Award in the category of Regionalism & Cross-Border Collaboration, Population greater than 500,000.

Created by the Youngstown Warren Regional Chamber and the Ohio Small Business Development Center Export Assistance Network at Youngstown State University, the program aims to bring exporting awareness, foreign direct investment and supply chain matching to a 10-county region in eastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania.

Through the export initiative, local partners in the region have encouraged manufacturers and business service providers to take a survey about their exporting experiences, including the number of countries and types of products and services that are exported, company capabilities, and other aspects. Compiled aggregated data will be used to generate potential trade opportunities and match companies to potential customers.

“We are very pleased to have been recognized for our efforts as we continue to support growth in exporting throughout the region. It’s an honor to have been part of such a prestigious event,” said Sarah Boyarko, senior vice president of economic development at the Regional Chamber.

