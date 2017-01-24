Farmers Trust Co. Adds Richardson to Board

0 0 0 0

CANFIELD, Ohio – Canfield attorney Gina Richardson has been named to the board of directors of Farmers Trust Co., the company announced.

Richardson is the founder of Gina Richardson LLC, a law firm focusing on business and commercial law, real estate law, tax issues and estate and business succession planning.

Richardson serves on the boards of Salem Republic Rubber Co. and the Children’s Rehabilitation Center. She previously served on the board of the Youngstown Symphony Society, the Mahoning chapter of the American Red Cross, the Eastern Ohio Area Health Education Center and as a member of Green Township’s board of zoning appeals.

“We are thrilled to welcome Gina to the board of directors at Farmers Trust Co. Her past community involvement shows the heart she has for giving back to this community and her experience in the legal field makes her an excellent fit for our Board,” said Joseph DePascale, president of Farmers Trust Co.

