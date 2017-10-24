Fifarek Named Executive Director of Public Library

0 0 0 0

Aimee Fifarek, a resident of Scottsdale, Ariz., will relocate to the Mahoning Valley and become the new executive director of the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County. She will assume her new position no later than Jan. 8, the library board announced Oct. 24. Fifarek comes to the area from the Phoenix Public Library in Arizona where she is deputy director of information technology and digital initiatives. She holds a master’s degree in English and B.A. in library and information science from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

