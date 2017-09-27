Freshmade 3D to Unveil New Printing Material Oct. 3

0 0 3 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Youngstown Business Incubator portfolio company Freshmade 3D will unveil its proprietary 3-D printing material at a ceremony 11 a.m. Oct. 3 at Camelot Lanes in Boardman.

The new material, known as AMClad, is an isotropic engineered sand composite that can be used to print large objects ranging from tools to sculptures to prototypes. For the reveal, Freshmade has printed a bowling ball to give visitors a chance to see the material up close and interact with it. The company has a patent pending on the material.

“We believe AMClad has great potential in a wide range of applications. With advantages in durability, strength, production speed, and cost, it’s something manufacturers will definitely be interested in,” said Brett Conner, chief technical officer, in a release.

AMClad was first developed in April 2016 when Freshmade 3D was commissioned to create life-size sculptures of Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton. When the Freshmade team found existing materials couldn’t support the weight of the models and were prohibitively expensive, they turned to developing their own product.

The company is working with Columbiana’s Humtown Products to further develop and commercialize AMClad, said Freshmade CEO Rich Wetzel.

For more information, contact Wetzel at rich@freshmade3d.com.

Copyright 2017 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.