Giant Eagle, Second Harvest Join for Fundraiser

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Through April 15, customers at Giant Eagle stores in Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties will be able to donate $1, $5, or $10 to Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley as part of the Harvest for Hunger effort.

Customers will be offered a tear-away coupon that’s scanned at checkout and added to their bill. Participating Giant Eagle stores will also have donation boxes for nonperishable food items. All donations will stay in the tri-county area.

“Giant Eagle stores in our community set a record last year, raising more than $100,000 through Check Out Hunger coupons,” said Second Harvest’s executive director, Michael Iberis, in a statement. “We simply could not do what we do without the support of great friends like Giant Eagle that support the food bank year-round.”

Harvest for Hunger is a collaboration between Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley, Second Harvest Food Bank of North Central Ohio, Greater Cleveland Food Bank and the Akron-Canton Regional Food Bank.

