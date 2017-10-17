Gorant’s to Match Donated Candy Through Saturday

0 0 0 0

BOARDMAN, Ohio – From now until Sweetest Day, customers of Gorant Chocolatier can purchase a candy bar to be given to the foster children of Northeast Ohio Adoption Services, or NOAS, and Gorant’s will match every donation.

Customer names are then posted on paper candy bars, which are prominently displayed throughout the stores.

“Every child loves chocolate and we feel this is just a small way for us to tell our community’s foster children that we at Gorant care,” said Angela Miller, Gorant’s marketing director, in a news release. “It’s a small token, but hopefully it helps bring a smile to their face.”

Sweetest Day is celebrated annually on the third Saturday of every October, which falls on the 21st this year.

NOAS is located in Warren and began in 1978. It provides foster and adoption services to teenage and school-aged children throughout the region.

Participating stores include the Boardman Factory Store, 8301 Market St. and the Canfield store, 4259 Boardman-Canfield Road.

