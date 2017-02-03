Growth Report 2017: Assets Grow to $70M at Aim Transportation Solutions

0 0 0 0

Editor’s Note: The following story is from Growth Report 2017, published by The Business Journal.

GIRARD, Ohio — Aim Transportation Solutions, Girard, witnessed expansion and new investment across all of its divisions in 2016, its principals say.

Aim Transportation Solutions, formerly Aim NationaLease is composed of Aim Leasing Company – a NationaLease member – Aim Integrated Logistics, and Aim Services Company.

Aim provides full-service truck leasing, commercial vehicle rentals, vehicle maintenance, integrated logistics and transportation services to the oil and gas industry, professional shop management and vehicle sales.

“The company is anticipating continued growth in all segments following last year’s strong finish,” says Tom Fleming, president. Aim Leasing operates nearly 11,000 vehicles out of more than 100 separate operations that collectively employ 1,200.

Aim Leasing purchased 725 new vehicles during 2016, and its assets grew approximately $70 million, Fleming notes.

Aim Leasing kicked off 2016 by merging with Fleming Leasing Co., a Washington, DC -based company that has opened up the Virginia, Washington and Maryland markets. Aim LAO added leasing branches in Denver; Indianapolis; Lexington, Ken.; and Yuma, Ariz.

The company experienced a change in sales leadership over the last year with the promotion of Matt Svancara of the Aim Leasing Company to executive vice president of sales and marketing. Svancara was formerly regional vice president in Aim’s Midwest market.

Aim Integrated saw expansion in the Chicago area with a new integrated logistics operation, Fresh Thyme, an Illinois based, organic grocery distributor. Fresh Thyme was awarded 2016 organic Grocer of the Year award, and Aim has now been assigned the company’s entire fleet of 25 tractors, trailers and drivers, as well as two on-site coordinators.

“We’re excited to be entering into this new venture with Fresh Thyme and feel that partnering our 30 years of experience in transportation with their success in grocery distribution is going to greatly benefit both companies,” says David Gurska, chief operating officer and senior vice president.

Aim Integrated saw further growth with its expansion into the freight brokerage side of the transportation business with the creation of Aim 3PL, a full-service freight distribution sector.

“With the implementation of our new 3PL service, Aim has truly become a full-service transportation provider,” Gurska says.

