HBK CPAs Acquires Firm in Blue Bell, Pa.

CANFIELD, Ohio – HBK CPAs and Consultants has acquired Resnick, Amsterdam, Leshner PC, a public accounting firm in Blue Bell, Pa., Christopher M. Allegretti, CEO and managing principal of HBK, announced Wednesday.

Terms were not disclosed.

Resnick, Amsterdam, Leshner (RAL), which has two dozen employees, has served eastern Pennsylvania 32 years, HBK said. Resnick staff serves small and medium-sized businesses “with a concentration on the sports industry,” HBK said.

RAL will change its name to HBK, the Canfield-based firm said. “RAL has become known as the Baseball Accountants and we look forward to expanding our expertise and service offerings under the HBK brand,” Steve Resnick, a CPA and principal of the former RAL, said in a prepared statement.

HBI, established in 1949, operates 13 offices in Ohio, Pennsylvania and Florida.

