Heritage Thermal Services Names Pherson President

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio — Heritage Thermal Services has appointed Christopher T. Pherson its president. He took over the reins of the company Feb. 16.

Pherson, a native of New Castle, Pa., previously was vice president of field operations, engineering and productivity at Praxair Inc. in Stuart, Fla. Praxair is a manufacturer of industrial specialty gases with annual revenues of $300 million. Pherson joined the company in 1994 and rose through the ranks working in various disciplines and locations in Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Texas and Ohio, according to Heritage Thermal’s announcement of his appointment.

Pherson earned his B.S. in mechanical engineering from Grove City College and an MBA from Youngstown State University.

“I am so pleased that Chris has decided to join our team,” said the chairman of Hermitage Thermal, Winde F. Hambrick, in a statement. “His 22 years of experience with Praxair, education and enthusiasm will help us continue to grow our organization. One of his first responsibilities will be to get to know his fellow employees and the community. He is excited to get started, and we are happy to welcome him on board.”

Heritage Thermal Services has operated in East Liverpool for nearly 25 years. The privately held company provides advanced incineration services for wastes generated by manufacturing and service industries.

