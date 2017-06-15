Home Sales Up 8.4% in the Valley

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – House sales in the Mahoning Valley rose 8.4% in May as 566 were sold in Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties according to data from the Youngstown Columbiana Association of Realtors and the Warren Area Board of Realtors.

In Mahoning County, the number of closings was nearly even compared to last year with 250 reported, up one from May 2016. Columbiana County sales rose 18.7% to 89 while Trumbull County had 227 closings, up 14.6%.

So far in 2017, 1,019 houses have been sold in Mahoning County through the end of May – a 3.6% decline compared to the same period last year. Meanwhile, both Trumbull and Columbiana counties have seen an increase of 8.5% to 831 and 5.5% to 309, respectively.

Median sale prices in the Valley rose from a year ago. Trumbull County led the area with a median price of $103,443, up 14.5%, followed by Columbiana County’s $92,000 median, an increase of 4.5%, and Mahoning’s $84,000, up 3.5%.

Pending sales in all three counties are also up, with 349 pending in Mahoning County, 275 in Trumbull County and 142 in Columbiana County.

