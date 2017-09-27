Home Savings Presents $20K Check to Ursuline

0 0 2 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Home Savings Charitable Foundation has pledged $20,000 to Ursuline High School for upgrades to the cafeteria lighting in the school.

“We are excited to bring our 1956 era building to the technological efficiencies found with modern LED lighting,” said the Rev. Richard Murphy, president of Ursuline High School in a news release. “We recognize the significant annual energy savings from the technology already. We are expecting a much brighter and more appealing environment for the thousands of people across the valley who use our cafeteria space for a host of programs and events every year, and our students, who gather in the common area every day for lunch.”

“All of these initiatives play a role in their efforts to provide a good environment and to prepare their students for the future,” said Trish Gelsomino, Home Savings Charitable Foundation.

Home Savings, a subsidiary of United Community Financial Corp., has current assets of approximately $2.5 billion, operates 35 banking offices, 13 loan production offices and three wealth management offices throughout Ohio, western Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Pictured: Lou Joseph, senior vice president of real estate and facilities for Home Savings and Loan Co., Matt Sammartino, principal at Ursuline High School; the Rev. Richard Murphy, president of Ursuline High School; and Trish Mohan, branch manager of Home Savings Main Office.

