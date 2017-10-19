Home Savings Presents Check to Education Partnership

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Home Savings Charitable Foundation donated a $2,500 check to The Education Partnership based in Pittsburgh for general program support.

“We work to address educational inequalities in low income neighborhoods by partnering with organizations like Home Savings to provide and enable access to the tools and resources necessary to support teachers and enhance a student’s ability to learn and succeed,” said Justin Brown, executive director of The Education Partnership in a news release.

For more information on The Education Partnership call 412 922 6500 or visit TheEducationPartnership.org.

With current assets of approximately $2.5 billion, Home Savings operates 35 banking offices, 13 loan production offices and 3 wealth management offices throughout Ohio, western Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Pictured: Justin Brown, executive director, The Education Partnership; and Rick Hughes, regional sales manager, Home Savings Mortgage Division.

