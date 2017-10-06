Home Savings Promotes Goldsboro to Senior VP

0 0 2 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Home Savings has named Ken Goldsboro as senior vice president, commercial banking.

Goldsboro will focus on the development and growth of the bank’s commercial loan portfolio, and partner with clients to provide customized solutions for their business, as well as creating new business relationships. His office is at Home Saving’s headquarters downtown, 275 W. Federal St.

Goldsboro joined Home Savings in 2013. Before this promotion, he served as vice president, commercial banking.

He earned his B.S. in business administration from Youngstown State University majoring in finance as well as his MBA from YSU. He serves on the board of Potential Development, the board of commissioners for Boardman Park, and the advisory committee for Mahoning County Public Special Olympics. He is a member of the Boardman Rotary, Boardman Civics Association and the Youngstown Warren Regional Chamber.

