Banking & Finance

:
Home Savings Promotes Goldsboro to Senior VP
By Blank | October 6, 2017

October 6, 2017
Share on Facebook0Tweet about this on TwitterShare on Google+0Share on LinkedIn2Pin on Pinterest0Email this to someone

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Home Savings has named Ken Goldsboro as senior vice president, commercial banking.

Goldsboro will focus on the development and growth of the bank’s commercial loan portfolio, and partner with clients to provide customized solutions for their business, as well as creating new business relationships. His office is at Home Saving’s headquarters downtown, 275 W. Federal St.

Goldsboro joined Home Savings in 2013. Before this promotion, he served as vice president, commercial banking.

He earned his B.S. in business administration from Youngstown State University majoring in finance as well as his MBA from YSU. He serves on the board of Potential Development, the board of commissioners for Boardman Park, and the advisory committee for Mahoning County Public Special Olympics. He is a member of the Boardman Rotary, Boardman Civics Association and the Youngstown Warren Regional Chamber.

Copyright 2017 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

You may also like:

More from Our Experts

Bob Gearhart Sr.
DCW Group
Click for Bio
Tim Petrey
HD Davis CPAs, LLC
Click for Bio
Stuart Gibbs
The Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County
Click for Bio
Jason Wurst
Tele-Solutions, Inc.
Click for Bio
Adam Aebischer
Aebischer’s Jewelry
Click for Bio
Jim Klingensmith
L. Calvin Jones & Co.
Click for Bio
Dr. Lance Grahn
Kent State University at Trumbull
Click for Bio
Sam Boak
Boak & Sons, Inc.
Click for Bio
Greg Smith
Toastmasters
Click for Bio
November
Click for Bio
December
Click for Bio