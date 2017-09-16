Jorgensen Joins Home Savings Wealth Management

0 0 0 0

Tammy Jorgensen has joined the Wealth Management Division of Home Savings Bank as a vice president, private banking officer. Jorgensen brings 33 years of experience in providing solutions to fit the objectives of private banking clients. Her office will be at the Howland office, 4625 N. River Road. Jorgensen attended Ohio University. She has served on the boards of the Youngstown Warren Regional Chamber and the American Red Cross as is past president of the Howland Rotary.

