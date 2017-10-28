Landino to be Named Shenango ‘Ambassador of Year’

0 0 0 0

Jim Landino, president of JCL Development, Sharon, Pa., will be honored as the Shenango Valley Ambassador of the Year Nov. 8 at the annual dinner meeting of the Shenango Valley Chamber of Commerce. The event, to be held at the Park Inn by Radisson in West Middlesex, Pa., will recognize Landino and his development team, for their work in renovating buildings in downtown Sharon. During the event, Buhl Park in Hermitage, Pa., will be recognized as the Shenango Valley Champion Organization of the Year.

Copyright 2017 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.