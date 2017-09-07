Larry Moliterno Announces Candidacy for State Rep

0 0 0 0

Larry Moliterno, CEO of Meridian HealthCare and a Boardman Township trustee, this week announced his candidacy for the 59th district of the Ohio House of Representatives. Moliterno has frequently advised state panels and lawmakers to help shape legislation and increase awareness of the problems of drug and alcohol abuse and their potential solutions. He is treasurer of the Mahoning County Land Bank and serves on the Area Agency on Aging’s Senior Citizens Levy Advisory Council.

