Library Engages Search Firm, Hires Interim Director

CANFIELD, Ohio – The search firm engaged to find a new executive director for the Public Library of Youngstown & Mahoning County will take about 12 weeks, a library spokeswoman said.

The library’s search committee approved hiring Bradbury Miller Associates for $20,000 to conduct the search, said Janet Loew, the library’s communications and publications director.

The firm will begin its search “as soon as possible,” Loew said.

The library’s current executive director, Heidi Daniel, accepted the position as CEO of the Enoch Pratt Free Library in Baltimore. She begins there Aug. 1.

The library’s board of directors voted to hire former library fiscal officer Susan Merriman to serve as interim library director after Daniel’s departure in mid-July until a new director is hired, Loew said. Merriman’s salary has yet to be determined.

The search committee and full board approved the actions during meetings held at the Canfield Library Thursday.

