Limited Tickets Left for Women United! Lunch Oct. 20

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Only 10 spots remain open to attend the the Women United! noon luncheon Oct. 20 at the downtown YWCA, 25 W. Rayen Ave.

The luncheon is featuring Dr. Joan Rosenberg, a psychologist who is known as an innovative thinker, trainer and speaker, according to a news release.

She is the creator of Emotional Mastery and is the author of “Mean Girls, Meaner Women.” She has been featured in documentary films “I Am” and “The Hidden Epidemic” and has been on CNN’s American Morning show, OWN, and PBS stations nationally, along with other appearances across TV, radio and print media.

Tickets are $10 and include a boxed lunch. Click here to register.

Pictured: Dr. Joan Rosenberg.

Copyright 2017 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.